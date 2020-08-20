Duckworth dismisses Trump as ‘coward-in-chief’ in DNC speech

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth derided President Trump as the "coward-in-chief" in her speech during the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Duckworth, a military veteran whose legs were amputated after her helicopter was shot down during the Iraq War, used her address to paint Trump as weak on foreign adversaries while lauding Democratic nominee Joe Biden's understanding of military family's strength and bravery -- "because he had to muster that same strength every hour of every day that Beau was overseas."

Beau Biden, an officer in the Delaware National Guard and a former Delaware attorney general, died from a brain tumor in 2015. He was 46.

"That's the kind of leaders our service members deserve: One who understands the risks they take, and who would actually protect them by doing his job as commander-in-chief," Duckworth said.

"Instead, they have a coward-in-chief who won't stand up to Vladimir Putin, read his daily intelligence briefings, or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops' heads," she continued, referring to recent reports on Russian bounties placed on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and Trump's response to it.

A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Duckworth has repeatedly attacked Trump and called on him to release more details about the alleged Russian bounties offered to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Duckworth was among the finalists who Biden considered naming to be his vice presidential running mate. Throughout the vetting process, she noted she was unique in her ability to criticize Trump on the military and foreign affairs because of her own history serving in combat.

"Somehow, Donald Trump still doesn’t get that America should stand up for what’s right—stand tall for our troops—and stand strong against our enemies. But unlike Trump, Joe understands all of that," she said on Thursday night .

"As president, Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet on a string. Joe Biden would never threaten to use our military against peaceful Americans. Because unlike Trump, Joe Biden has common sense and common decency."

Duckworth, the second Asian-American woman to serve in the Senate, is the first woman with a disability elected to Congress, the first double amputee and the first senator to give birth while in office.