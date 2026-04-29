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Supreme Court

Supreme Court unanimously slaps down blue state targeting pro-life group

By Stephen Sorace , Ashley Oliver Fox News
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The Supreme Court unanimously sided with a faith-based pregnancy center on Wednesday that challenged the New Jersey attorney general’s investigation into whether the center misled donors and the public about steering women away from having abortions.

The case was brought by First Choice Women's Resource Centers, a group of five Christian-based facilities in New Jersey that provide various pre-natal services to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Supreme Court building

The Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Tennessee law banning transgender medical procedures for adolescents in the state is not discriminatory, ruling 6-3 to uphold the law. (AP/Jon Elswick)

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

Fox News' Bill Mears and Shannon Bream contributed to this report.

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