Supreme Court unanimously slaps down blue state targeting pro-life group

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The Supreme Court unanimously sided with a faith-based pregnancy center on Wednesday that challenged the New Jersey attorney general’s investigation into whether the center misled donors and the public about steering women away from having abortions.

The case was brought by First Choice Women's Resource Centers, a group of five Christian-based facilities in New Jersey that provide various pre-natal services to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

Fox News' Bill Mears and Shannon Bream contributed to this report.