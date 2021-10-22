Supreme Court agrees to hear 2 challenges to Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has agreed to expedite and hear two challenges to Texas' new anti-abortion law, which effectively bans most abortions after six weeks.

One case is the Department of Justice's (DOJ) challenge against the Texas law, another will concern a private organization's lawsuit.

The court appears to be limiting its consideration, at least in the DOJ case, to only a procedural issue of whether the federal government is allowed to sue over the law. This means the court would not address the merits of the Texas law in that case.

Arguments are scheduled for Nov. 1. The court declined to halt the law in the interim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.