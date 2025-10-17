Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Supreme Court sets date to hear FTC Slaughter case in test of Trump's firing powers

The Supreme Court case is considered by many to be a test of Trump's executive branch powers

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Trump says he's in discussions on who would replace Fed Reserve Governor Lisa Cook Video

Trump says he's in discussions on who would replace Fed Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

Fox News senior white house correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on President Donald Trump's decision to fire Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve and the current standing of the Russia-Ukraine negotiations on 'Special Report.'

The Supreme Court on Friday set a Dec. 8 date to hear oral arguments in a case centered on President Donald Trump’s authority to fire heads of independent agencies without cause.

This closely watched court fight could overturn a longstanding court precedent and further expand executive branch powers. At issue is Trump's attempted firing of Rebecca Slaughter, the lone Democrat on the Federal Trade Commission. Trump fired Slaughter and another Democratic member of the FTC in March, though that commissioner has since resigned. 

Slaughter sued earlier this year to block her removal, and a lower court judge ordered her temporarily reinstated to her role on the FTC while the case continued to play out on its merits.

The Trump administration appealed the case to the Supreme Court in September. The justices agreed to hear the case and stayed the lower court ruling that ordered her reinstated — allowing Trump, for now, to proceed with Slaughter's removal from the FTC.

APPEALS COURT BLOCKS TRUMP FROM FIRING FEDERAL BOARD MEMBERS, TEES UP SUPREME COURT FIGHT

Supreme Court justices

Supreme Court justices gather inside the House Chamber for the State of the Union address on March 7, 2024. (Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The court's willingness to take up the case is seen by many as a sign that the justices plan to revisit the Supreme Court precedent in Humphrey's Executor v. United Statesa 1935 case in which justices unanimously blocked presidents from removing the heads of independent regulatory agencies without cause, and only in limited circumstances.

Justices signaled as much in their directions to lawyers for the Trump administration and Slaughter. 

Slaughter of the FTC at hearing

Rebecca Slaughter, commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C, US, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

They ordered both parties to address two key questions in their briefs: whether the removal protections for FTC members "violates the separation of powers and, if so, whether Humphrey’s Executor, should be overruled," and whether a federal court may prevent a person’s removal from public office, "either through relief at equity or at law."

Their review of the case also comes as justices have grappled with a flurry of lawsuits filed this year by other Trump-fired Democratic board members, including by National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) member Gwynne Wilcox and Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) member Cathy Harris, two Democratic appointees who were abruptly terminated by the Trump administration this year. 

LAWYERS FOR COOK, DOJ TRADE BLOWS AT HIGH-STAKES CLASH OVER FED FIRING

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court at dusk on November 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear a case concerning a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Exterior of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2024. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court in May granted Trump's request to remove both Wilcox and Harris from their respective boards while lower court challenges played out, though the high court did not invoke the Humphrey’s Executor precedent in the short, unsigned order.

It also comes as the Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments in another key case centered on Trump's attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, with oral arguments set for January.

The court’s approach in the Slaughter case may signal how it will handle arguments in Trump’s attempt to oust Cook the following month.

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI and other national news. She previously covered national politics at the Washington Examiner and The Washington Post, with additional bylines in Politico Magazine, the Colorado Gazette and others. You can send tips to Breanne at Breanne.Deppisch@fox.com, or follow her on X at @breanne_dep.

