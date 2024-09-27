Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr's appeal to be put back on the New York election ballot

Since suspending his presidential campaign, the independent has endorsed former President Trump

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Shannon Bream , Bill Mears Fox News
Published
close
'The View' co-host calls out 'conflict of interest' in Olivia Nuzzi-RFK Jr. relationship Video

'The View' co-host calls out 'conflict of interest' in Olivia Nuzzi-RFK Jr. relationship

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro called out a "conflict of interest" in the reported "personal relationship" between New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. 

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to restore his name to New York's election ballot.

The appeal was denied by the country's highest court without comment and without any noted dissents.

Kennedy has been trying to get his name off ballots in key battleground states since he suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Trump.

The candidate has simultaneously tried to stay on the ballot in states like New York, where his presence is unlikely to make a difference in the battle between Trump and Vice President Harris.

NEW YORK MAG PUTS REPORTER OLIVIA NUZZI ON LEAVE FOR ALLEGED ‘PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP’ WITH RFK JR.

RFK Jr.

Former Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives remarks in Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

When he suspended his campaign, Kennedy said he planned to keep his name on the ballot in safe Democratic and Republican states, but didn’t want to be a spoiler in the battleground states. 

RFK, JR.: WE'RE TRYING TO GET OFF THE BALLOT IN ALL THE STATES I MIGHT BE A SPOILER

"In about 10 battleground states where my presence would be a spoiler, I'm going to remove my name, and I've already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me," Kennedy said. "Our polling consistently showed by staying on the ballot in the battleground states, I would likely hand the election over to the Democrats, with whom I disagree on the most existential issues."

RFK Jr. endorses Trump

Republican presidential nominee former President Trump shakes hands with former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a rally in Arizona last month. (Reuters/Go Nakamura)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since suspending his campaign, Kennedy backed former Trump’s White House bid. 

And since Kennedy's endorsement, Trump added him and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to his transition team.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics