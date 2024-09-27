Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr's appeal to be put back on the New York election ballot

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to restore his name to New York's election ballot.

The appeal was denied by the country's highest court without comment and without any noted dissents.

Kennedy has been trying to get his name off ballots in key battleground states since he suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Trump.

The candidate has simultaneously tried to stay on the ballot in states like New York, where his presence is unlikely to make a difference in the battle between Trump and Vice President Harris.

When he suspended his campaign, Kennedy said he planned to keep his name on the ballot in safe Democratic and Republican states, but didn’t want to be a spoiler in the battleground states.

"In about 10 battleground states where my presence would be a spoiler, I'm going to remove my name, and I've already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me," Kennedy said. "Our polling consistently showed by staying on the ballot in the battleground states, I would likely hand the election over to the Democrats, with whom I disagree on the most existential issues."

Since suspending his campaign, Kennedy backed former Trump’s White House bid.