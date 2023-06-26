Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court dismisses appeal from charter school over student uniform policy

Supreme Court leaves in place a ruling that found North Carolina charter school skirt requirement violated federal law

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Nancy Pelosi says she supports term limits for Supreme Court justices Video

Nancy Pelosi says she supports term limits for Supreme Court justices

Rep. Nancy Pelosi endorsed term limits for Supreme Court justices on Sunday during an interview with MSNBC's Jen Psaki. 

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up a case challenging a North Carolina charter school's requirement that girls exclusively skirts as part of their uniform on Monday.

The court dismissed the appeal without explanation, leaving in place a lower court's ruling that held that the uniform requirement violated federal law. Charter schools are publicly funded programs and therefore subject to Title IX and other Constitutional protections, the lower court found.

The American Civil Liberties Union first brought the case against Charter Day School, representing three students and their parents who argued that the requirement to wear skirts violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

In its defense, the school said it sought to "emphasize traditional values," with its founder arguing that skirts play a major role in reinforcing the idea that women are a "fragile vessel that men are supposed to take care of and honor."

OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY SEXUAL ABUSE: SOME SURVIVORS APPEAL LAWSUIT DISMISSAL

The Supreme Court building

The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

While the ruling pertains to charter schools and other publicly-funded education systems, it does not have any bearing on private schools, though a number of religious and educational groups have filed amicus briefs, worried about the effect the case would have on their ability to conduct their own affairs and operations.

SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF BLACK VOTERS IN ALABAMA RACIAL GERRYMANDERING CASE

The court's dismissal comes the same day it left in place a decision that allows more than 230 men to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a university doctor, the late Richard Strauss.

Two cases involving the abuse were on Monday's list of cases the court declined to hear. It did not offer explanations for the dismissals for either of the two cases.

United States Supreme Court (front row L-R) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait

United States Supreme Court (front row L-R) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supreme Court is expected to hand down rulings in several major cases later this week, including two potential landmark cases relating to affirmative action.

READ THE SUPREME COURT ORDER LIST - APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

Fox News Bill Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics