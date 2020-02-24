Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Colorado race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Colorado.

Delegates at stake

There are 67 pledged delegates at stake in Colorado's primary. Of those delegates, 44 are assigned proportionally based on congressional district and 23 are pledged proportionally statewide. Unaffiliated voters may vote in the primary but voters affiliated with other parties may not.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. MST, 9 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton 59 percent to 40 percent in the popular vote for Colorado's 2016 Democratic caucus. The election format has since been changed to a primary.

Who's spent the most time there?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has spent three days campaigning in Colorado, as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Not enough data.

Key endorsements

With Michael Bennet, a current Democratic U.S. senator, and John Hickenlooper, a former governor and now-aspiring Democratic U.S. senator, both in the presidential race earlier this cycle, most of Colorado's high-profile Democratic politicians either endorsed one of those two or abstained from publicly picking a presidential candidate.

However, Colorado state Rep. Emily Sirota, who represents a district encompassing Denver and much of its suburbs, did endorse Sanders.

Key issues

As one of the first states to legalize marijuana for recreational use, candidates' stances on how the federal government should treat marijuana are likely to weigh on Colorado voters. That was one of the points Sanders went out of his way to make on a visit to the state, according to the Denver Post.

"It is part of that broken criminal justice system that we have the so-called ‘war on drugs.’ I want to thank Colorado for leading this country in a new way by legalizing marijuana,” Sanders said, according to the paper.

Other issues, including federal land management and natural gas extraction, which has increased dramatically in Colorado in the past 30 years, could play a role in how voters choose their candidates.