Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Arkansas race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Arkansas:

Delegates at stake

There are 31 pledged delegates at stake in Arkansas's open primary, which allocates 20 delegates proportionally by congressional district and assigns 11 based on the statewide vote. Arkansas is a state that has a voter ID law.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RESULTS

When do polls close?

Polls in Arkansas close at 7:30 p.m. CST, 8:30 p.m. EST

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders by 66 percent to 30 percent.

Who spent the most time there?

Mike Bloomberg and Amy Klobuchar have each spent two days campaigning in Arkansas as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Not enough data.

Key endorsements

In a red state without much in the way of huge metropolises, there aren't that many high-profile Democratic endorsements to go around. But former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Michael Bloomberg managed to split two of the most sought after.

Biden was endorsed by state House Minority Leader Frederick Love while Bloomberg was endorsed by the first black mayor of Little Rock, Frank Scott Jr.

Key issues

A relatively diverse state in the south that is famous in part for needing the National Guard to desegregate its schools, racial issues are likely to weigh heavily on the minds of Arkansas voters. Scott, in particular, praised Bloomberg for his campaign's Greenwood Initiative, a racial justice plan that would include creating "100,000 new Black-owned small businesses" and investing "$70 billion in our 100 most disadvantaged neighborhoods."