WATCH: Super Bowl ad features Marine drill instructor running members of Congress through boot camp

FIRST ON FOX: A local advertisement that aired during last night's Super Bowl LVIII features a former Marine drill instructor whipping fictional members of Congress into shape by running them through a "congressional boot camp."

The ad was launched by former Staff Sgt. Tim O'Hara, a Marine Corps veteran who is a Republican running for Congress in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District on an anti-career politician platform, as part of a six-figure buy within the district that stretches across southern Ohio.

The ad includes O'Hara in a drill instructor uniform getting in the faces of fictional members of Congress in typical boot camp style.

"I've never seen anything more useless than a career politician!" O'Hara yells, as the fictional politicians undergo obstacle courses and other military training. "I've seen Biden move faster!" he says in another part of the video.

"In Congress, I'll whip the swamp into shape. Understand me!?" he yells at one of the fictional politicians. "Yes, drill instructor O'Hara, sir!" they respond.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, O'Hara said Ohioans "have had enough," and that career politicians have "become useless."

"They look out for themselves, and working families pay the price. I was a Marine drill instructor. I know what it takes to break down a group of people and build them back up into leaders," he said.

"In Congress, I’ll lead the fight to actually address the problems we face. Our southern border is wide open, inflation is out of control, and our president is asleep at the wheel. When I’m in Congress, the career politicians won’t know what hit them," he added.

O'Hara, a native Ohioan, joined the Marine Corps directly out of high school and served for more than seven years. He completed several deployments as an infantryman. After leaving the Marines, he opened a number of business franchises, employing thousands.

O'Hara launched his congressional campaign in December after Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup announced he would not seek re-election.

The Marine veteran joins a crowded Republican primary field that includes state Sen. Niraj Antani, as well as businessmen Larry Kidd and David Taylor.

Elections analysts view the race as "solid" Republican.