Storm shuts down Congress; politicians prove it on Twitter

Another storm, another day off for the D.C. government.

The news came early enough Sunday for workers to enjoy watching the Oscars without worrying about setting an alarm. But then what?

Since Congress is shut down for what seems like the umpteenth time this season, our fearless lawmakers are acting just like a lot of other snowed-in Americans. They’re tweeting.

The white stuff prompts three types of missives from our elected officials. There’s the, "Meh, this is nothing," tweet:

And there’s the "Look, it really is snowing!" tweet.

Then there’s this guy. Why, we’ll never know. The answer is, probably, because he can.

While it was a great snap, everyone knows it’s Chewbacca! “Grawawwwwhhhh!”

Watch Lauren every Sunday on #MediaBuzz at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET. If you’d like to recommend your favorite political tweets, email laurenashburnFNC@yahoo.com or send her a tweet @laurenashburn with the hashtag #TwitterTalk.