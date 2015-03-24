Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 20, 2015

Storm shuts down Congress; politicians prove it on Twitter

By Lauren Ashburn, | Fox News
Another storm, another day off for the D.C. government.

The news came early enough Sunday for workers to enjoy watching the Oscars without worrying about setting an alarm. But then what?

Since Congress is shut down for what seems like the umpteenth time this season, our fearless lawmakers are acting just like a lot of other snowed-in Americans. They’re tweeting.

The white stuff prompts three types of missives from our elected officials. There’s the, "Meh, this is nothing," tweet:

And there’s the "Look, it really is snowing!" tweet.

Then there’s this guy. Why, we’ll never know. The answer is, probably, because he can.

While it was a great snap, everyone knows it’s Chewbacca! “Grawawwwwhhhh!”

