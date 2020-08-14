Stirewalt reacts to Hillary offer to help Biden 'any way I can': 'Consider a five-month-long cruise'

If Hillary Clinton wants to help Democrats win back the White House this fall, "she should consider a five-month-long cruise, maybe from pole to pole," Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt told "The Story" Friday.

"Leave the nation, get aboard a giant catamaran and set sail, and say no more until after November," Stirewalt added.

On Thursday, the former secretary of state said she was "ready to help in any way I can" when asked if she would accept a job in the Biden administration.

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS PICK BIDEN, YET MORE THINK THEIR NEIGHBORS BACK TRUMP

"I think this will be a moment where every American -- I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care -- every American should want to fix our country ... So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that," she said.

Stirewalt also told host Martha MacCallum the latest polls show some indications that Republicans are rallying behind Trump and the party.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"They had a lot of disaffection among traditional Republican voters," Stirewalt explained. "This could be a sign of party unity, because here's the deal: They're facing down the potential to lose the Senate, [and a] smaller House minority.

"[There's] a lot of bad news shaping up for them, and [there's] nothing like bad news to clarify the mind of voters to say, 'Look, we gotta tighten up here. And this may be a sign of Republicans coming home to roost for Trump."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.