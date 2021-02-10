Scalise: Trump is out of office, but Democrats are 'still infatuated with impeachment'

House Democrats have turned the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump into a "Hollywood production," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told "America Reports" Wednesday.

Scalise dismissed the opening arguments by House impeachment managers as being "very spliced," and "very selective in showing different things."

"At the end of the day, the question is, as people came into the Capitol on January 6th, which we all decry, who's held accountable?" he asked co-hosts John Roberts and Sandra Smith

"It's those people who actually violated the law, broke into the Capitol, beat police up, murdered a police officer," he said. "Over 120 of them have been arrested and should be."

Democrats are arguing their case to convict Trump on a single article of "incitement of insurrection" for remarks he made prior to the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol last month.

"The question is," Scalise said, "what is the standard? How many times have we seen Democrat officials saying things that incited things? Not one of them is being impeached for things that they said, and many were inciting actual violence against other people that was carried out."

With Trump no longer in office and the coronavirus pandemic still affecting states across the U.S., the impeachment effort appears to be a gross misuse of Congress' time, Scalise said.

"They're still infatuated with impeachment. Why isn't the Senate spending their time trying to help businesses get back on their feet, trying to help schools safely reopen?" he argued.

"This is clearly something to continue the impeachment drumbeat that happened before Donald Trump took the oath of office."