Stephanie Grisham, first lady's top aide and former WH press secretary, resigns amid violent protests

The first lady's top aide and former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has resigned amid ongoing chaos in the nation's capital over the 2020 election results.

She announced her departure as the nation reeled from harrowing scenes at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Grisham briefly served as White House press secretary but mostly worked on the First Lady Melania Trump's team during the Trump administration. Upon leaving, she served as the first lady's chief of staff.

In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, Grisham praised the first lady but didn't explicitly reference the president.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse," she said.

"I am very proud to have been a part of @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration. Signing off now - you can find me at @OMGrisham."

News of Grisham's resignation came at the end of a long tenure with Trump. She previously served as a aide to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and worked on his transition team before joining the administration. As press secretary, she notably didn't hold any briefings.

In the weeks leading up to her departure, Trump had repeatedly claimed the election was stolen from him and engaged in behavior that elected officials have blamed for Wednesday's unrest. Both Trump and other elected Republicans urged rioters to abstain from violence.

At least 13 people have reportedly been arrested while one woman died after being shot on Capitol grounds.

About a month before Grisham left, former White House Communications Director Alyssah Farah also resigned.

"Dear MAGA- I am one of you," she said in a tweeted message. "Before I worked for @realDonaldTrump, I worked for @MarkMeadows & @Jim_Jordan & the @freedomcaucus. I marched in the 2010 Tea Party rallies. I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him. But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."