State Dept. issues 'worldwide travel alert' for U.S. citizens

The State Department on Monday issued a global travel warning for all U.S. citizens due to risks from "increased terrorist threats."

State said the warning would last for three months, until Feb. 24, 2016.

"Current information suggests that ISIL (aka Da'esh), al-Qa'ida, Boko Haram, and other terrorist groups continue to plan terrorist attacks in multiple regions," State said. "These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics, using conventional and non-conventional weapons and targeting both official and private interests."

"Authorities believe the likelihood of terror attacks will continue as members of ISIL/Da'esh return from Syria and Iraq," State said. "Additionally, there is a continuing threat from unaffiliated persons planning attacks inspired by major terrorist organizations but conducted on an individual basis."

