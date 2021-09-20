Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

State Department
Published

Biden administration doubles refugee admissions target to 125K

Argues that the world is 'facing unprecedented global displacement and humanitarian needs'

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Secretary of State Blinken meets with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss during UN General Assembly High Level Week Video

Secretary of State Blinken meets with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss during UN General Assembly High Level Week

The State Department is proposing to double the number of refugees that will be admitted into the United States.

"The Report to Congress recommends an increase in the refugee admissions target from 62,500 in Fiscal Year 2021 to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 to address needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe," the State Department said a press release.

MAYORKAS DEFENDS ‘MULTI-LAYERED, MULTI-AGENCY’ AFGHAN REFUGEE VETTING AMID GOP CONCERNS

The State Department and Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services provided the President’s Report to Congress on the proposed Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions to the Judiciary Committees of both the House and the Senate. From there, the agencies will consult with Congress to determine the final number.

The statement argued that the world is "facing unprecedented global displacement and humanitarian needs," noting that the U.S. has a "long tradition of providing a safe haven and opportunity to individuals fleeing persecution."

"A robust refugee admissions program is critical to U.S. foreign policy interests and national security objectives, and is a reflection of core American values," the statement reads. "The United States has long been a global leader in refugee resettlement."

The proposal comes as the U.S. has evacuated thousands of Afghan allies and at-risk civilians following the end the country's nearly 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About 31,000 Afghan migrants have already arrived in the U.S. for processing, while over 50,000 more are expected to be admitted into the country within the next month.

"The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) reflects our tradition as a nation that has long welcomed immigrants and refugees," the statement said. "It is an important, enduring, and ongoing expression of our commitment to international humanitarian principles and reflects the best of America’s values and compassion."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics