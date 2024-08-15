Fox News Poll: Majorities approve President Biden dropping out of 2024 race, but don’t think he should resign

It’s been three weeks since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, and overwhelming majorities of registered voters across the political spectrum agree with that decision. They are also twice as likely to prefer he finish his term rather than resign.

That’s according to the latest Fox News Poll released Thursday.

Eight in 10 voters (80%) agree with Biden dropping out, including more than 9 in 10 Democrats (93%).

Two-thirds of voters think Biden should finish his term (67%) rather than resign the presidency (32%).

FOX NEWS POLL: NEW MATCHUP, SAME RESULT – TRUMP BEATS HARRIS BY ONE POINT

Republicans (52%) are much more likely than independents (28%) and Democrats (12%) to feel Biden should resign. Most Democrats (88%) and independents (69%), and nearly half of Republicans (46%) think he should stay on the job.

Speaking of that job: Biden’s job rating stands at 41% approval, while 59% disapprove -- only a tick above his record low 40-59% (November 2023 and July 2022). Last month, it was 42-58%. Some 79% of Democrats approve of the job he’s doing, just one point above his record low. Overall, fewer than 4 in 10 voters approve of Biden on foreign policy (39%), the economy (37%), and immigration (35%).

Biden’s personal favorability ratings have also fallen, and now stand at their lowest point in two decades. Just 38% have a favorable view of Biden, while 61% have an unfavorable view.

Biden’s favorable rating among Democrats stands at 75%, the lowest of his presidency. In fact, he’s near or at record lows for his term with most demographic groups.

Four in 10 voters think Biden is extremely (20%) or very (19%) involved in White House decision-making. That’s about where sentiment was last month.

Most Democrats (70%) think he is extremely or very involved, while just 11% of Republicans and 28% of Independents feel the same.

FOX NEWS POLL: CLOSE RACES IN BATTLEGROUDN STATES SHOW VOTERS LOCKED IN

Did Vice President Kamala Harris know about Biden’s decline over the last couple of years? Voters think so, as three-quarters say she did (73%) while 2 in 10 disagree (21%).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To varying degrees, there is partisan agreement here as majorities of Democrats (58%), Republicans (90%), and Independents (69%) think she was aware of the president’s decline.

CLICK HERE FOR TOPLINE AND CROSSTABS

Conducted August 9-12, 2024 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,105 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (129) and cellphones (704) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (272). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error associated with results among subgroup is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.