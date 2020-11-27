Expand / Collapse search
Ilhan Omar
Published

Squad members AOC, Omar plug campaign merchandise for Black Friday

Rep. Ilhan Omar's store had a 15% off sale, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez promoted "AOC Plus Me" gear and other items

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
AOC pressures Biden to 'keep his promise' on progressive platformVideo

AOC pressures Biden to 'keep his promise' on progressive platform

Minnesota talk radio host Blois Olson offers reaction and analysis on 'America's Newsroom'

Two members of the far-left "Squad" of congresswomen took the opportunity on Black Friday to plug their campaign merchandise on social media.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., offered a "15% off" special for her website’s store, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., endorsed her "AOC Plus Me" gear and other items only after reminding her followers to patronize small businesses, local journalism and giving to charity.

Both Squad members easily won reelection earlier this month but Ocasio-Cortez noted her online shop was "in the process of restocking for the holiday season."

ILHAN OMAR UNDERPERFORMED COMPARED TO BIDEN BY LARGEST PERCENTAGE IN THE COUNTRY 

Omar said her store supports year-round organizing work and Ocasio-Cortez highlighted that her products are “made in the USA and create living wage, dignified union jobs for people across the country.”

Ocasio-Cortez's online shop also offers items touting her Green New Deal climate proposal.

The Squad members weren't the only ones taking advantage of Black Friday as a marketing opportunity.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's son and a senior White House adviser, advertised a 25% off sale for his book "Liberal Privilege." 

