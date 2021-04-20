Expand / Collapse search
The Squad
Published

Omar, Bowman and 'Squad' Dems react to Chauvin verdict: 'Doesn't change' racism

Rep. Cori Bush said "justice would be George Floyd alive today"

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Derek Chauvin found guilty on all chargesVideo

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges

Former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd

Members of the so-called "Squad" of House Democrats celebrated that former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said the verdict "doesn't change" racism.

"We've known Chauvin was guilty since the second we saw him murder George Floyd on film — but we also know of the racism inherent in our carceral and policing systems. This verdict doesn't change that racism, or the work ahead needed to transform those systems to serve us," he wrote on Twitter.

"We need justice for Daunte Wright[,] Adam Toledo[,] Tamir Rice[,] Breonna Taylor and everyone else we've lost," Bowman continued.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is handcuffed to be led away after a jury found him guilty of all charges in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 20, 2021 in a still image from video. Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., celebrated "long overdue" justice.

"This feels different for our community, justice feels new and long overdue. Rejoice, my beloved community. Grateful to [Attorney General Keith Ellison], jurors, and everyone who made this possible. Alhamdulillah!!" Omar wrote on Twitter.

In contrast, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said "justice would be George Floyd alive today."

"Our hope is that this verdict will be a small step towards accountability. But that’s just about accountability, not justice. For us, justice would be George Floyd alive today," Bush wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., kept her message succinct.

"Black men, I love you, and you deserve to grow old," Pressley wrote on Twitter.

After the verdict was read on Tuesday, Chauvin's bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back. Cheers and cars honking could be heard outside the Hennepin County Courthouse as the verdict was read. 

Chauvin's sentencing is schedule for eight weeks from now, the judge said. He could be sent to prison for decades.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.

