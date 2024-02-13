South Dakota Gov. Noem fills 2 legislative seats after state Supreme Court ruling on conflicts of interest

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has filled two legislative seats, one of which had been vacant for months.

Last fall, Noem requested the state Supreme Court's opinion on conflicts of interest related to state contracts after a state senator resigned and agreed to pay back $500,000 in federal coronavirus aid.

The court issued its opinion, backed 4-1 by the justices, stating that the constitutional provision does not bar all contracts funded by the state.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has filled two legislative seats, one of them empty for months as she sought and awaited a state Supreme Court opinion on legislator conflicts of interest.

Last fall, Noem had asked the high court to weigh in on legislator conflicts of interests related to state contracts after a state senator resigned her seat and agreed to a settlement to pay back about $500,000 of federal coronavirus aid she received for her preschool business.

The court heard oral arguments last month in a rare meeting of the three branches of state government, and issued its its opinion on Friday, backed 4-1 by the justices.

KRISTI NOEM SHARES VISION FOR AMERICA IN NEW BOOK AMID SPECULATION ABOUT RUNNING AS TRUMP'S VP

Justice Mark Salter wrote: "The contract restriction stated in (the South Dakota Constitution) is not a categorical bar on all contracts funded by the State. Instead, it prohibits a legislator, or former legislator within one year following the expiration of the legislator’s term, from being interested, directly or indirectly, in contracts that are authorized by laws passed during the legislator’s term."

Top Republicans in South Dakota's GOP-led Legislature welcomed the opinion for providing clarification. They don't expect upheaval for the Legislature.

"It looks to me like a sound decision rooted in the plain meaning of (the constitutional provision)," said Republican House Majority Leader Will Mortenson, an attorney. "It means that legislators can still have driver's licenses, they can still get park passes, and that it's still illegal for the Legislature to pass a law and then turn around and get a contract based on it."

SOUTH DAKOTA GOV. NOEM SEEKS TO BOLSTER TEXAS SECURITY EFFORTS AT US-MEXICO BORDER

Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, also an attorney, said he isn't aware of a lawmaker who has a conflict under the court's opinion.

In a statement Friday, Noem said: "The court acted swiftly to provide clarity for both the executive and legislative branches, and we are grateful for their work."

On Saturday, Noem named former state representative Kristin Conzet, a business owner in Rapid City, to a vacant House seat. On Monday, the governor appointed Mike Walsh, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired law enforcement officer in Box Elder who runs a polygraph examinations and background investigations business, to the Senate seat.

South Dakota's ongoing legislative session began last month.