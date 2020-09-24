South Carolina shooting into GOP building sets off party squabbling

Someone shot at a Republican Party building in South Carolina earlier this week – prompting the chairmen of both major parties in the state to trade barbs in local media and on Twitter.

Meanwhile, no suspect was immediately identified and deputies weren’t sure if the GOP office was the intended target, according to local reports.

“A bullet was shot into our Lancaster County office on Sunday evening,” the state GOP announced in a tweet Tuesday. “Luckily no one was hurt…But the violence of the mob is spreading, and the Left is letting it happen.”

Investigators found a .40-caliber bullet inside the office building, along with a bullet hole through the lower portion of a front window, the Lancaster News reported.

REPUBLICAN NC LAWMAKERS VOWS TO PENALIZE CITIES THAT REALLOCATE POLICE FUNDS

The local chairs both condemned the incident and called for civility, according to the report, but state party leaders ramped up heated rhetoric.

State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick pointed a finger at the “radical Left,” which he argued was encouraging violence and rioting amid protests around the country, the Charleston-based Post and Courier reported, citing an emailed statement.

And McKissick’s Democratic counterpart, Trav Robertson, implied in a separate tweet that the GOP might have “paid somebody to shoot out their windows” as a campaign tactic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democrat claimed that the original report in the Lancaster News had not involved an effort to contact his office for comment on the story, according to the Columbia-based newspaper, The State. So he purportedly fired off a string of tweets in response to what he called “very biased accusations.”

“We are so far past the line of what’s accepted that instead of condemning what happened, Trav suggested that we are evil masterminds, orchestrating shootings on our own office,” McKissick claimed in an email to local media. “Since he didn’t condemn what happened, he is by default condoning it.”