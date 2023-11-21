Social media burns Biden over 'fire hazard' flaming birthday cake: 'America represents the cake'

A social media firestorm erupted over President Biden's fiery birthday cake that was lit with 81 candles.

Biden continued making history Monday, marking another year as the oldest sitting American president at the age of 81.

A photo was posted on the president's X account featuring his flaming treat that was immediately burned by social media users for its "carbon emissions" and being a "fire hazard" given the amount of candles.

"As Biden celebrates his birthday —America represents the cake. Regardless of whether you are Republican, Democrat or Independent we are all feeling the heat from Biden’s failed policies," commentator Mehek Cooke posted.

"Joe Biden is so old, his birthday cake is a fire hazard," conservative communicator Steve Guest wrote alongside the viral image.

"Joe Biden pictured with inflation," Stephen L. Miller joked.

"There’s a portal to hell on a plate in front of him" said radio host Dana Loesch.

"The candles on President Biden's birthday cake seemed to cast more light than his policies and leadership have over the past 3 years. America is in desperate need of clear, strong leadership, not the diminishing approach we've been witnessing," one individual wrote.

"Anybody tracking the carbon emissions from Biden's birthday cake?" said Larry O'Connor.

"I thought this was a parody account at first glance. That pic wasn't the best idea," another social media user said.

"TONIGHT: Biden has bonfire in the White House to celebrate his 81st birthday," an account belonging to the Republican National Committee posted on X.

"Is there anything he doesn’t set on fire?" Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe posted on X.

Biden's birthday comes amid increased concerns over the president's age and whether he will be able to complete another full term if re-elected in 2024. The age concerns come at the same time multiple polls have shown Biden trailing former President Trump in a head-to-head matchup, with many voters expressing the opinion that Biden's age is a factor.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.