Shooting at Indianapolis mall not random, police say

Three people were shot at an Indianapolis shopping mall Wednesday night after an argument between one of the male victims and the suspect.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Target inside the Washington Square Mall, east of downtown Indianapolis. None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, according to a Indianapolis Metro Police Department advisory.

Law enforcement said the other two victims were innocent bystanders of the altercation. Detectives are working with witnesses to develop a sketch of the shooter, who reportedly fled the scene.

"We have not yet released suspect descriptions as we wait for the detective to provide us any updated information they have," IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams told the Washington Examiner early Thursday morning.

