Seven-figure ad campaign exposes billions in Biden's Medicare cuts after accusations GOP wants to slash

Republicans are pushing back on President Biden’s proposed cuts to Medicare Advantage with a new ad campaign upwards of $2 million after the president claimed the GOP is looking to cut Medicare and Social Security funding.

According to a new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report, Biden moved $307 billion away from Medicare Advantage for green energy projects and to fund his expansion of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), among other projects, effectively offsetting the cuts.

The CBO report found that Biden spent $80 billion of the Medicare Advantage cut cash for IRS expansion, $76 billion "to reduce greenhouse gasses," and $36 billion on refundable tax credits for green energy, among other projects.

BIDEN WILL KEEP CLAIMING GOP WANTS TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE INTO THE 2024 CAMPAIGN, CONSULTANTS SAY

Famously, the president pointed his finger at Republicans during his State of the Union address and beyond, accusing them of looking to slash Medicare and Social Security.

However, Biden's accusation is a talking point that has been debunked by fact-checkers before. His claim, and the White House’s defense, that "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" is based on a legislative agenda released by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., last year.

REP. CISCOMANI SCOLDS BIDEN'S HANDLING OF ECONOMY IN STATE OF THE UNION REBUTTAL: 'BUYING EGGS IS A LUXURY'

His proposal that "all federal legislation sunsets in 5 years" was widely rejected by Republicans and denounced by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Biden announced in January a new advance notice rule proposing to cut funds for Medicare Advantage in a move that could cost seniors up to $540 per year in benefits.

In response to the cuts, the American Action Network (AAN), a conservative issue advocacy organization, launched a northward of $2 million ad campaign hitting 14 blue congressional districts

The campaign will be over broadcast, cable and the internet with digital advertising, and will also hit the Washington, D.C., cable market.

"Joe Biden and his liberal friends in Congress are talking out of both sides of their mouth: promising to protect Medicare while pushing benefit cuts for seniors," AAN President Dan Conston said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Each and every liberal in Congress needs to speak out now and stop Biden’s cuts to Medicare benefits before it’s too late," he continued.

The ads will be playing in several vulnerable Democrat districts, including in the districts of Reps. Anna Eschoo of California, Lloyd Doggett of Texas, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, and Mary Peltola of Alaska.