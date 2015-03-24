Senators plan bill to block benefits for suspected Nazi war criminals

Two Democratic senators say they will soon introduce legislation that would stop suspected Nazi war criminals from collecting U.S. Social Security benefits.

Senators Chuck Schumer of New York and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania revealed plans for their bill Thursday.

Their announcement comes four days after The Associated Press reported that dozens of Nazi suspects collected millions of dollars in Social Security payments after being forced out of the United States.

The legislation would deny federal public benefits such as Social Security to individuals who participated in the Nazis' persecution of Jews and other civilians during World War II. The bill will be introduced when Congress returns to session in mid-November.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, has said she will introduce similar legislation in the House.