Senate Republicans still divided over possible new coronavirus stimulus bill, Kennedy says

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., made clear on Sunday that the content of another coronavirus-related stimulus bill – or even if there will be another bill – is still very much up in the air.

“I don't know what's going to be in the bill,” Kennedy said during an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “I don't know if there will be a bill. And, frankly, neither does anyone else.”

Kennedy’s comments run counter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said earlier this month that given the surge in COVID-19 infections, a new stimulus bill would be needed and should be passed by the Republican-controlled Senate this month.

“This is not over. We are seeing a resurgence in a lot of states,” McConnell said. “I think the country needs one last boost.”

One thing both Kennedy and McConnell do agree on, however, is that whatever legislation comes out of the Senate will not include all the demands that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats in the lower chamber of Congress have asked for.

“The only thing I'm certain of right now is that the bill we pass, if we pass one, will not be Speaker Pelosi's bill, Kennedy said. “It is untethered to reality and among most senators, including many Democrats, it's about as popular as a sinkhole.”

House Democrats hope an additional coronavirus package would resemble the $3 trillion measure House Democrats advanced in May – the most expensive bill in congressional history. While Senate Republicans are aligned in opposition to the House demands, they are divided over what should be included in another stimulus package.

Fox News is told McConnell believes that he could get his fellow Republicans on board if he wrote the legislation himself, leading him to repeatedly dismiss the expensive House plan and reiterate that such a measure would be written “in my office.” Fox News is told Republicans were aiming for a bill costing no more than $1 trillion.

Both President Trump and McConnell aren’t ruling out another round of targeted, direct stimulus checks – especially for those making less than $40,000 – despite some concerns from fellow Republicans.

“There's not a consensus on anything,” Kennedy said.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.