Rove warns Republicans in Georgia to match Democrats' get-out-the-vote efforts in all-important Senate runoffs

Republicans in Georgia have to play "catch-up" after ex-Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams built a strong get-out-the-vote operation, Fox News contributor Karl Rove told "Hannity" Wednesday night.

Host Sean Hannity pressed Rove on whether or not the ground game would improve and Rove replied that both Republican candidates have evaluated their teams and brought new people in.

"They're a bunch of adults down there, which I really like," Rove said. "I'm pretty optimistic that it's going to be a hard fight but I think we're going to prevail."

The national finance chairman of the joint fund committee between the Purdue campaign, the Loeffler campaign, and National Republican Senatorial Committee urged Republicans to go to vote by mail and go to the polls during early voting.

"Bank that vote before Election Day," he said. "That's exactly what the Democrats are doing and the Republicans better do the same."

If Democrats win the seats, Rove warned, they will pass a "nutty" agenda, leaving the country locked in with a Democratic, left-leaning governing majority for decades to come.

"The only way to rein in the excesses of a Democratic White House and the Democratic House of Representatives is to have a Republican Senate ... this is the last line of defense for conservative values," he said.

President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Georgia, Rove noted.

"Republicans can't take it for granted," he said. "Demographics are changing. Particularly, the Atlanta area ... it's increasingly people from out of state, younger people, more liberal people."