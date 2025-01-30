Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Senate on Foreign Policy

Risch proposes bill to block US foreign aid from funding abortions

The bill comes after President Trump ordered a freeze on US funds going toward 'woke' programs

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Risch says US won't leave NATO under Trump, will return maximum pressure on Iran Video

Sen. Risch says US won't leave NATO under Trump, will return maximum pressure on Iran

Foreign Relations chairman talked about confirmations, meeting Trump, NATO and Iran with Fox News digital.

EXCLUSIVE: Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Republican senators on Thursday are expected to roll out a measure that would prohibit the use of U.S. foreign aid funds for abortions, Fox News Digital has learned. 

The bill, titled "the American Values Act," would permanently enact and expand existing prohibitions on the use of U.S. foreign assistance to pay for the performance or promotion of abortion services overseas.

WHITE HOUSE STILL COMMITTED TO FREEZING ‘WOKE’ FUNDS DESPITE RESCINDING OMB MEMO

The bill would restrict the use of foreign assistance funds to perform abortions, promote or lobby for or against abortions and force sterilization. 

The bill also would ensure U.S. foreign aid funds cannot be used for biomedical research relating to abortions. 

Senator Jim Risch

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Republican senators are expected to roll out a measure that would prohibit the use of U.S. foreign aid funds for abortions.  (Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

The bill also would permanently restrict funds to organizations that support or participate in the management of a program of "coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization." 

It also would permanently enact restrictions on the use of funds made available to the Peace Corps to pay for abortions. 

s"American foreign aid should always be used in a way that is in line with American values — and that means that no foreign assistance funds should ever be used to perform or promote abortion services," Risch told Fox News Digital. "I’m proud to introduce the American Values Act with my colleagues to hold our government accountable to this standard and protect the sanctity of life across the globe."

STATE DEPT PULLS MILLIONS IN FUNDING FOR ‘CONDOMS IN GAZA,’ AS TRUMP ADMIN LOOKS TO TRIM SPENDING

The legislation is co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Roger Marshall of Kansas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Rick Scott of Florida, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Steve Daines of Montana, Tim Sheehy of Montana, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska. 

White House says $50M was to fund 'condoms in Gaza' before foreign aid freeze Video

The introduction of the bill comes after President Donald Trump issued an order to freeze funding flowing from federal agencies that would go towards "woke" initiatives and the "weaponization of government" to improve government efficiency. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House, in rolling out the order, said that the Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to eliminate government spending and waste, identified $37 million that was about to go to the World Health Organization, along with $50 million to "fund condoms in Gaza." 

"That is a preposterous waste of money," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics