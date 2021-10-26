Expand / Collapse search
Senate confirms Cindy McCain to be representative to UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture

Senate also confirmed the late Sen. Ted Kennedy’s widow, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, as ambassador to Austria

By Andrew Mark Miller
Republicans are disgruntled with the party and want civility, empathy and compassion: Cindy McCain Video

Republicans are disgruntled with the party and want civility, empathy and compassion: Cindy McCain

Cindy McCain tells ‘Outnumbered Overtime’ why she thinks some Republicans crossed over to vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

The Senate confirmed Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, as the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

McCain was confirmed by a voice vote in the Senate on Tuesday after being nominated to the post by President Biden earlier this year.

Cindy McCain, wife of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, pauses while presenting the inaugural John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service to the People of the island of Lesbos, Greece at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.  (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)

MEGHAN MCCAIN: NICOLLE WALLACE, OTHER CAMPAIGN AIDES TREATED SARAH PALIN 'HORRIBLY, SET HER UP FOR FAILURE'

"It’s official!!" McCain posted on Twitter in response to the vote.

The heavily divided Senate also confirmed three other new United States ambassadors via voice vote including former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake as the ambassador to Turkey, Former New Democratic Sen. Tom Udall as Ambassador to New Zealand and the Independent State of Samoa, and the late Sen. Ted Kennedy’s widow, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, as ambassador to Austria.

Cindy McCain, seated behind U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, was in attendance at the 2008 game. Senator John McCain and his wife's son Jack was a senior at the Naval Academy at the time. Sen. McCain is also a graduate of the Academy, as a member of the Class of 1958.&amp;#160;

ARIZONA REPUBLICANS CENSURE CINDY MCCAIN, GOP GOVERNOR

Both Flake and McCain endorsed President Biden in the 2020 presidential race and both were also vocal critics of former President Donald Trump.

Flake wrote in a Medium post this summer that Biden’s move to nominate him as an ambassador "reaffirms the best tradition of American foreign policy and diplomacy: the credo that partisan politics should stop at the water's edge."

UNITED STATES - JULY 09: Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., left, talks with former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., talks with reporters after the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday, July 09, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

"U.S. foreign policy can and should be bipartisan," Flake said. "That is my belief as well, and my commitment."





 

