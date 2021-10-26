Senate confirms Cindy McCain to be representative to UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture

The Senate confirmed Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, as the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

McCain was confirmed by a voice vote in the Senate on Tuesday after being nominated to the post by President Biden earlier this year.

"It’s official!!" McCain posted on Twitter in response to the vote.

The heavily divided Senate also confirmed three other new United States ambassadors via voice vote including former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake as the ambassador to Turkey, Former New Democratic Sen. Tom Udall as Ambassador to New Zealand and the Independent State of Samoa, and the late Sen. Ted Kennedy’s widow, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, as ambassador to Austria.

Both Flake and McCain endorsed President Biden in the 2020 presidential race and both were also vocal critics of former President Donald Trump.

Flake wrote in a Medium post this summer that Biden’s move to nominate him as an ambassador "reaffirms the best tradition of American foreign policy and diplomacy: the credo that partisan politics should stop at the water's edge."

"U.S. foreign policy can and should be bipartisan," Flake said. "That is my belief as well, and my commitment."

