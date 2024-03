Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX: Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee are expanding their investigation into the sheltering of migrants at airports in "sanctuary" jurisdictions – seeking information from two additional port authorities on how many migrants have been kept at airports, how it is being funded and the potential risks it may pose.

In letters to the Port Authorities of New York/New Jersey and Massachusetts, the lawmakers, led by Ranking Member Ted Cruz, ask for more information about the sheltering of migrants – specifically at John F Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.

In New York, where migrants are kept in Building 197, the housing was in the spotlight in February when an Ecuadorian national ran past armed security into a secured area and was arrested with a box cutter and a pair of scissors.

In Logan Airport, the lawmakers cite reports that migrants are sleeping on the floors of Terminal E, where migrants are being seen on a "daily basis."

"Frankly, what you’ve seen at Logan has been the situation, and this is why I said months ago that we are reaching capacity here," Gov. Maura Healey said in January.

The lawmakers quizzed Chicago on the matter earlier this year, and have warned that federal assistance to airports are conditioned on the airport and facilities being made available for public use as an airport. The lawmakers say the sheltering of migrants brings that into question.

"Housing illegal aliens at airports is unprecedented and far beyond the scope of the FAA’s vision for a nationwide system of airports," they say in the letter to New York and New Jersey. "FAA policy prohibits the use of aeronautical facilities on airport property for non-aeronautical purposes."

They describe the sheltering of migrants as a "warped repurposing of America’s aviation system" and link it to "open border policies" pursued by the far-left and the Biden administration, as well as "sanctuary" policies embraced by those states.

They cite statistics showing that ICE detainers – requests to transfer an illegal immigrant charged with crimes – are frequently ignored in New York, NYC, Massachusetts and Boston – including those charged with assault, rape, sexual assault and other violent crimes.

The lawmakers sent lengthy lists of questions to both port authorities, seeking copies of licenses and waivers, requests for numbers of migrants living or sheltering in the facilities, information regarding security breaches and information about any consultation with ICE or other federal authorities. Fox reached out to both port authorities. NY/NJ said it was reviewing the letter.

They also ask about funding and whether the authorities have been reimbursed, whether taxpayer funding has been used and whether elected officials directed or encouraged the housing of immigrants at the airport. Senators on the letters include Cruz as well as Sens. Ted Budd, R-N.C., J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Todd Young, R-Ind., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

The letters come as the three-year border crisis remains a fiery political topic, and comes days after both President Biden and former President Donald Trump visited the southern border.

Republicans blame the border crisis on the policies of the Biden administration, including reduced interior enforcement, the reversal of Trump-era policies and releases into the interior.

Biden has called on the Senate to pass a bipartisan bill that includes funding and resources to the border, as well as limits on entries into the U.S. But conservatives say it would normalize an excessive level of crossings.