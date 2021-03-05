Expand / Collapse search
SENATE
Senate blocks Sanders effort to add $15 minimum wage to coronavirus bill

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would "power through" on the broader effort to pass the coronavirus bill

By Dom Calicchio, Chad Pergram | Fox News
After nearly 12 hours, the U.S. Senate voted Friday night against an effort to add a $15 minimum wage provision to a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

The vote failed 58-42 in a setback for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who pushed for the amendment.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would "power through" on the broader effort to pass the coronavirus bill.

$15 MINIMUM WAGE LOSES EIGHT DEMOCRATIC VOTES IN SENATE

Friday night's vote was a setback for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (Associated Press)

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell requested an adjournment until 10 a.m. Saturday, sparking a Senate roll call vote on his proposal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

