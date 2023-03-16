Expand / Collapse search
Senate advances bill to repeal decades-old Iraq war authorizations

Presidents have used the war authorizations to justify military action across the globe, including a 2020 airstrike that killed an Iranian general

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The Senate on Thursday voted to advance a bill to repeal two war authorizations against Iraq, which is now considered a partner in the Middle East.

If passed, the bill would repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) for the invasion of Iraq and the 1991 Gulf War AUMF, The Hill reported. Thursday's vote allows the legislation to advance to be considered and debated. 

If the Senate passes the bill, the House will take up the matter. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. along with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

CONGRESS POISED TO END DECADES-OLD IRAQ WAR AUTHORIZATIONS

U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas, load their baggage as they begin their journey home after a deployment in Iraq, at Camp Virginia, Kuwait, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2011. 

"Let us be clear: Saddam Hussein is dead," Young said, referring to the Iraqi leader who was toppled by American forces in 2003. "And we’re no longer worried about the threat by Iraq."

Previous attempts to repeal AUMFs have failed. 

Both war authorizations are still on the books, leading to criticism from some that they can be misused. Former President Trump cited 2002 authorization to justify a 2020 airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Kaine said the repeals were long overdue

"How dare we as Congress not have an urge to simply say after 20 years this war is over, the job is done," he said. "We owe it to our servicemembers to fulfill our constitutional obligations and vote to end endless wars."

