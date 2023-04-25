Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Sen. Steve Daines, Lee Zeldin endorse Trump to be next president: 'Best four years'

Daines also serves as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Florida Video

WATCH LIVE: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Florida

Trump is running for president under the cloud of a 34-count indictment.

Former President Donald Trump picked up a key congressional endorsement for his 2024 presidential bid Monday, continuing to show he enjoys wide support from Capitol Hill.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who also serves as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, endorsed Trump for President during an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast, "Triggered."

"I’m proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States," said Daines.

He said the "best four years" of his career in the upper legislative chamber were when Trump was president.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 34 FELONY COUNTS OF FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS LINKED TO 2016 HUSH-MONEY PAYMENTS

Steve Daines speaking to reporters

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, speaks to reporters after he attended a closed-door briefing for Senators about the Chinese spy balloon at the U.S. Capitol February 9, 2023, in Washington, DC.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Also on Monday, former Rep. Lee Zeldin, who dropped from the U.S. House of Representatives to run for governor of New York, also endorsed Trump.

In a tweet, Zeldin called Trump the next president.

"The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin. Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump," Zeldin said in a statement on Twitter.

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES — YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

A photo of Zeldin in front of his campaign bus

Former Congressman and New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin holds a rally on October 31, 2022, in the village of Thornwood in Westchester County, New York.   (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

He added: "Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support!"

The former president addressed Zeldin’s endorsement in a post on Truth Social.

Trump pointing

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"The Endorsement of Lee Zeldin is very important to me," Trump wrote. "He was a great Congressman, and ran an incredible Campaign for Governor of New York. I very much appreciate Lee’s support, and look forward to working with him long into the future. Thank you Lee!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is now supported by over 50 lawmakers in Congress. His widespread support includes senators and members of the House, as well as retired members and governors. 

More from Politics