Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson undecided on 2022 reelect bid despite pledge not to seek third term

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday that he may not seek reelection in 2022, a decision that would keep his pledge not to run for a third term, but he didn't rule out a run either.

"That pledge is on my mind, it was my preference then, I would say it’s probably my preference now," Johnson told reporters Friday. "I’m happy to go home."

Johnson suggested a potential caveat to his pledge.

"I think that pledge was based on the assumption we wouldn’t have Democrats in total control of government, and we’re seeing what I would consider the devastating and harmful effects of Democrats' total control just ramming things through," he added, reported the Wisconsin State Journal.

Johnson would be added to the list of other Republicans who have said they will not seek reelection in 2022, including Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

The Wisconsin Republican told a local radio show, 620 WTMJ Friday, that he will wait to officially make his decision on rerunning.

Johnson pointed out that he waited until later in the election cycle to announce his candidacy when he ran in 2010, and that he thinks campaigns waste money by lasting longer than they need to.

"The only people who want me to decide right now are consultants, and particularly the consultants of other people who may want to run for the U.S. Senate seat, they’d like to start raising money and start making money right off the bat," he told the radio program. "I think it’ll save everybody a lot of money by just holding tight and making a decision when I’m ready to."

Johnson made headlines earlier this week after he contested the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan aimed at providing economic relief as the coronavirus pandemic persists. The Wisconsin Republican, along with other members of the GOP, believe the package is bloated with Democratic wishlist demands.

In an attempt to highlight all the non-COVID-related items included in the package, Johnson called for the 628-page bill to be read aloud – a process that lasted nearly 11 hours before the Senate could officially start debating.

The Senate is attempting to have the bill in front of President Biden by March 14, when over 11 million Americans will lose their unemployment aid.