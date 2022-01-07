Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson expected to run for reelection, defying two-term pledge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is expected to seek reelection and part ways with a 2016 promise to only serve two terms, according to multiple online reports.

A report from Politico stated Johnson is "expected to run for reelection this year," while CBS News echoed similar claims in its reporting on the matter, citing a source familiar with Johnson's decision.

CBS News reported Johnson is likely to "kick off his campaign next week."

TWO GOP SENATORS HAVE YET TO SAY IF THEY'RE RUNNING FOR REELECTION IN NOVEMBER

Two weeks ago, while speaking to Fox 11 News in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Johnson said his reelection "decision will be made here shortly."

The Senate contest in Wisconsin – a key battleground state that President Biden narrowly carried in the 2020 election – is one of a handful of contests that could ultimately decide which party controls the Senate.

Johnson vowed as he ran for reelection in 2016 to only serve two terms, but with the Democrats controlling the White House and both houses of Congress, the senator says times have changed.

"That’s certainly one of the things that’s weighing on my mind. If you’re in a position to offer some improvement, help the situation out, would you just walk away?" Johnson told Fox 11 News.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the two major parties, but Democrats hold a razor-thin majority due to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris through her constitutional duty as president of the chamber.

Johnson defeated three-term Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold in the Tea Party fueled GOP wave election of 2010 and then edged Feingold again in a 2016 rematch.

Fox News reached out to Johnson's office but did not receive an immediate response.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this article.