Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., performed the Heimlich maneuver on Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa who was choking on food.

The incident happened on Thursday during a Senate lunch, a source told Fox News Digital.

"Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul!" Enrst later posted on X.