Sen. Kennedy rips WHO Director-General: 'He is a fawning, obsequious suck up to the Communist party of China'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Tuesday ripped the Director-General of the World Health Organization for the recent COVID-19 origins report that "closely tracks Chinese propaganda," claiming the report "all but dismisses" the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis in an interview with "Hannity."



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Well, let me talk about China first, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, which is part of the UN (United Nations), is Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. No one would mistake him for Mel Gibson in Braveheart. He is a fawning, obsequious suck up to the Communist Party of China, which supported his election. As I've said before, if you took President Xi of China turned upside down and shook him, Dr. Tedros would fall out. Now, Dr. Tedros has issued a report on behalf of the UN and in collaboration with China. It [COVID-19 origins report] closely tracks Chinese propaganda, it all but dismisses the lab leak hypothesis.

President Biden and other countries have pushed back. It's not a news flash Sean that Dr. Tedros does not care. Now, if we're going to find out what happened, if we're going to get to the bottom of the origins of the coronavirus, we are going to have to go cat woman on the World Health Organization. And by that I mean you've got to take away their money.



What President Biden needs to do is join with Canada and Australia and Japan and South Korea and Great Britain and every other country that puts up money for the W.H.O and go to Dr. Tedros and say, look, we're not giving you any more money until you demand that China allow in an independent group of researchers to have unfettered discretion to find out whether the virus leaked from a lab and to find out its origin. Otherwise, we're never going to get to the bottom of this. And Dr. Tedros is just going to go along, happy, with the status quo.



