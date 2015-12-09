Sen. Cotton calls for ground troops in Syria

Sen. Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Wednesday he supports sending ground troops into Syria in the fight against the Islamic State.

"I support American ground troops. The number is up to the generals," Cotton said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "Whether it's another 5,000 or 10,000 ... is really a question for our generals and admirals."

The Arkansas Republican said he was "disappointed" with President Obama's speech Sunday, which he said simply reiterated "the same failed strategy."

"Remember, the Islamic State is not 10 feet tall," Cotton said. "They don't have an air force, they don't have helicopters. This can be done."

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com