Sen. Cory Gardner commits to confirming Trump's SCOTUS nominee if criteria met

'I will vote to confirm' Gardner said in a statement

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., has committed to supporting President Trump's eventual Supreme Court nominee, or at least a nominee who meets his criteria.

In a statement Monday, he said: “When a President exercises constitutional authority to nominate a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent."

He added: "I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.”

