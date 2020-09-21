Sen. Cory Gardner commits to confirming Trump's SCOTUS nominee if criteria met

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., has committed to supporting President Trump's eventual Supreme Court nominee, or at least a nominee who meets his criteria.

In a statement Monday, he said: “When a President exercises constitutional authority to nominate a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent."

He added: "I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.”