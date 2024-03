Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Federal Court Monday to charges of bribery and obstruction of justice.

The arraignment regarding an 18-count superseding indictment against Menendez, his wife Nadine Menendez and New Jersey businessmen Wael Hana and Fred Daibes took place Monday morning.

Sen. Menendez and his wife, who arrived at 10:41 a.m. for the 11 a.m. hearing, are accused of obstructing justice while being investigated for accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes, including cash, gold, and a Mercedes-Benz, in exchange for using Menendez’s power and influence as a senator to seek to protect and enrich Daibes and Hana, and benefit the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

The new charges allege Menendez and his wife received gifts from Jose Uribe, a former co-defendant, in exchange for favors. Uribe pleaded guilty to bribery charges earlier this month and agreed to testify in the corruption case. Hana's attorney said his client does not intend to do the same.

"We believe we'll be totally vindicated," defense attorney Lawrence Lustberg said after the hearing that lasted 15 minutes. "Let me say in particular that the allegations against him with regard to serving the government of Egypt somehow are completely without legal and factual basis. Mr. Hana has no intention of pleading guilty and cooperating, and he will not do that."

Menendez and his wife are also charged with conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and obstruction of justice. In addition, Menendez is charged with acting as a foreign agent. He was removed as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last fall.

Menendez has denied any wrongdoing and has refused to resign, but has not announced if he will run for re-election.

When asked after court Monday if he had ruled out a run for re-election, he responded, "Nope," before making clear, "I wouldn't be announcing it in a courtroom."

All four defendants entered not guilty pleas Monday.

The trial is scheduled for May 6, and the government anticipates needing four to six weeks for their case, where they may call DNA, fingerprint and other experts.

The defense says they only need one week.

Fox News' Maria Paronich, Jeremy Copas, and Grace Taggart contributed to this report.