Sen. Blackburn predicts 'good night' for GOP as enthusiasm drives previously unengaged voters to polls

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Marsha Blackburn is predicting a "good night" for the Republican Party just hours after polls started closing on the East Coast, citing high enthusiasm from previously unengaged voters.

Blackburn, who is speculated to be a potential 2024 presidential contender, has been traveling across the country to stump for GOP candidates, including Kari Lake in Arizona, Herschel Walker in Georgia, Adam Laxalt in Nevada, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Ashley Hinson in Iowa, Donald Bolduc in New Hampshire and Tedd Budd in North Carolina.

"I think what you're you're seeing is going to turn out to be a good night for the country and a good night for the Republican Party," Blackburn told Fox News Digital on election night. "And people have shown up at the polls. They have cast their vote. The issues of inflation, crime, parental right to border - securing that border. All of these are issues that have played into the decisions that voters have made."

"I think what you're going to see is Republicans take control of both the House and the Senate," she said.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Blackburn, who isn't up for re-election until 2024, told Fox News Digital that inflation and the border are top issues on voters' minds.

"People have shown up because they are tired of the out-of-control spending. And you're going to see some Republicans take some seats or be competitive in some seats, that there will be some that Republicans barely lose that they have never been competitive in before. And that sends a message for the '24 cycle. It sends a message to these Democrats that this far-left socialist agenda is not something these people are interested in," said Blackburn.

A GUIDE TO THE FOX NEWS 2022 ELECTIONS EXPERIENCE

The senator continued on to say the enthusiasm she felt on the ground in Arizona and Georgia should turn out well for GOP candidates Blake Masters and Herschel Walker, respectively.

"Well, with Arizona and Georgia, the enthusiasm at the events was really impressive," Blackburn told Fox News Digital. "People are there, you would talk to people who really had never been that engaged in politics. They had come out, they had supported President Trump, they hadn't really been that engaged, but they were so upset with the way the Biden administration was very aggressively trying to change the country, that they were coming back out, and they were working in these races because they know that control of the Senate is vitally important."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blackburn said the top issues on the minds of voters who headed to the polls earlier Tuesday were "inflation, the price at the pump, the price at the grocery store, crime in our communities, securing that southern border and drugs in the streets, parental rights."

As for her first action if the GOP takes the Senate, it will be to get massive government spending in check.

"And the first action needs to be to get federal spending under control. What we need to do is freeze federal spending, federal salaries and federal hiring," Blackburn concluded.