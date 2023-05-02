Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Secret Service denies Democrat Muslim mayor from White House event

Mohamed Khairullah was in town for the annual Eid al-Fitr celebration

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
Mohamed Khairullah, a Democrat mayor in New Jersey, was denied a security clearance by Secret Service hours before a White House event with President Biden on Monday for a Muslim holiday.

Khairullah said he was in town for the annual Eid al-Fitr celebration as he learned he would not be allowed entry.

"It's disappointing, and it's shocking that this continues to happen under our Constitution, which provides that everyone is innocent unless proven guilty," Khairullah said, according to NorthJersey.com. "I honestly don’t know what my charge, if you want to put it that way, is at this point, to be treated in such a manner."

President Biden speaks from the White House on Tuesday during a ceremony celebrating the Respect for Marriage Act.

Mohamed Khairullah, a Democrat mayor in New Jersey, was denied a security clearance by Secret Service hours before a White House event with President Biden for a Muslim holiday. (White House/YouTube)

The Secret Service confirmed Monday that Khairullah was denied entry, but a spokesman said they are unable to disclose why.

"While we regret any inconvenience this may have caused, the mayor was not allowed to enter the White House complex this evening," said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, according to the NorthJersey website. "Unfortunately we are not able to comment further on the specific protective means and methods used to conduct our security operations at the White House."

Tourists visit the fence line on the north side of the White House

Mayor Mohamed Khairullah said he was in town for the annual Eid al-Fitr celebration as he learned he would not be allowed entry. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Khairullah has served as mayor of Prospect Park for 17 years as a member of the Democratic Party. He said his denial was a surprise because he worked with White House staffers to organize the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child

The Secret Service confirmed Monday that Mayor Mohamed Khairullah was denied entry, but a spokesman said they are unable to disclose why. (AP Photo/Nancy Benac)

Khairullah said he was held at JFK Airport for three hours in 2019 after his return to the country from Turkey with his family.

"I think right now my crime is my name," he said.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

