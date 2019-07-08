Sean Spicer: 2020 election is a choice between Trump's economic prosperity and Dems' left turn toward socialism

Voters in 2020 have a clear choice -- continue on President Trump's path of economic prosperity or take a hard-left turn under whoever emerges from the Democratic field, according to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer, during an appearance on "America's Newsroom" on Monday, described the 2020 election as a "binary" choice for voters, adding that Republicans must make voters see the potentially radical shift that could take place if a Democrat defeats Trump.

“We’ve got to remind people that the Democrats—who want to take us further and further towards socialism—will ruin the economy that’s going now, will ruin the progress that’s going forward right now," he said.

“I think that the president and the administration and the campaign need to continue to make sure people understand that binary choice: it’s either a creep towards the left and socialism, or continue on this path of prosperity."

On Sunday, 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Michael Bennett, D-Colo., told “Fox News Sunday’s” Chris Wallace that the economy wouldn’t be enough to get the president re-elected.

Bennett said: “We are in the tenth year of an economic recovery that started in 2009. We've had job increases for that entire period of time it's a record. And, I will grant that the president hasn't screwed it up in the first two-and-a-half years that he's been president…What we don't need in my view I think is a president who is so at war with American tradition.”

Spicer vehemently disagreed: “I think with all due respect to Senator Bennett the president has succeeded expectations.” He referenced June’s jobs report which revealed 224,000 jobs were created.

“We continue to see unemployment under four percent. We continue to see the stock market rally, huge rallies, regulations being cut, veterans being taken care of, the military budget ‘plussed’ up—it’s not just one thing. I think this president has come to office, he’s kept his promises, and he’s delivered for the American people and they’re seeing the results.”

Spicer continued, saying Democrats are trying to find the negative in a positive situation and that while there are some indicators that “aren’t always moving in the right direction,” by enlarging “every sector of this country is doing much better under this president’s leadership and policies.”

He said the economy, for the most part, is a “perception thing” and a “gut feeling that people vote on.”

“Right now, the Democrats trying to play it down is going to hurt them even more,” he said.

Some 2020 Democrats have presented their own widespread visions for the economy in 2020. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., wants to create the LIFT Act—a working and middle-class tax cut—that she says will provide up to $500 dollars per month to families. To pay for it, she wants to reverse Trump’s 2017 tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is proposing a “wealth tax” of two percent on net worth over $50 million dollars and three percent over $1 billion dollars designed to raise $2.75 trillion dollars over a decade. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hopes to make public colleges tuition-free and increase Social Security benefits, and has proposed paying for the tuition costs by taxing financial transactions and the Social Security expansion by subjecting all incomes above $250,000 to a payroll tax.

Meanwhile, Andrew Yang believes a $1,000 dollar monthly check should be sent to every American over 18, so they can pay their bills as robots take over jobs.

On "America's Newsroom," Spicer again stressed how important the economy will be to Trump's 2020 re-election bid.

“These things don’t just happen,” he said.

“It’s because of this president’s leadership and policies that he’s put forward we are where we are right now.”