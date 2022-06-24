Following SCOTUS ruling, pro-choice groups reaffirm plans for $150 million midterm election blitz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-choice groups have planned major election spending to support Democrats in the midterms following the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion as a constitutional right since 1973.

In a press release posted by the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) almost immediately after the SCOTUS ruling, the organization reaffirmed its partnership with Planned Parenthood and EMILY's List to distribute money to pro-choice political candidates this election cycle.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

"In May, NARAL, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and EMILY’s List announced a partnership to collectively spend a historic $150 million on the 2022 midterms to ensure the election of reproductive freedom champions up and down the ballot."

"The stakes are higher than ever," it continued, "NARAL’s members will be mobilizing from now until Election Day and beyond to ensure that our leaders reflect the values of the 8 in 10 Americans who support the legal right to abortion."

DEMOCRATS TO MAKE ABORTION RULING CENTRAL TO 2022 MIDTERMS, REPUBLICANS INSIST VOTERS MORE FOCUSED ON ECONOMY

The Friday ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization came more than a month after a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito suggested the court would overturn federal protections for abortion.

Since the leaked opinion, pro-choice groups have ramped up protests and activism, and made clear Friday they would aim to fund campaigns of candidates who will "expand abortion rights."

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court Friday and reacted live to the monumental decision.

10 KEY QUOTES FROM JUSTICE ALITO'S OPINION OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., joined the protesters outside the court, yelling, "into the streets" and enticing the crowd to protest.

In the midst of the protests, pro-life advocates celebrated the historical ruling.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Alito wrote in his opinion.

The justice continued, "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The controversial topic may play a major role in November's midterm elections, with candidates from both political parties wasting no time in publicly responding to the reversal.

The NARAL did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.