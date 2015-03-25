Scott Brown Meets the Media in DC

An army of news crews are tracking Republican Senator-Elect Scott Brown's every move today on Capitol Hill today as he meets with key lawmakers.

Photographers block his path, walking backwards with videocameras and bright lights on their shoulders, as jostling reporters shove microphones in his face and occasionally throw elbows to get close to the man from Massachusetts.

They stopped him on a chilly sidewalk, crammed into small senate offices with him and chased him to the elevators and down the halls.

How does he take it all? Simple, Brown says, "obviously theres a lot of pressure, i played basketball, im a triathlete, i rememebr what it's like stepping on the foul line with no time left...and im just going to continute to be the same person i've always been.”