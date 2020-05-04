Schumer renews call for Fauci to testify on coronavirus outbreak

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. said in an interview Monday that there is a chance the nation’s top disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, will testify in the Senate next week despite the White House's decision last week to prevent the coronavirus taskforce member from testifying before a House subcommittee.

Schumer, the Senate minority leader, tweeted that the “Senate needs to hear from Dr. Fauci, Dr. Brix, Sec. Mnuchin. We need to know why so many small businesses have had trouble getting loans. We need to know why unemployment insurance checks are failing to get to workers. We need to know we still don’t have enough tests!”

Schumer appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Monday and said Fauci’s testimony is far from a sure thing, the Hill reported.

“By not telling the truth, by not hearing the truth, by not listening to the scientists, they are prolonging this crisis, they are prolonging how bad the economy will be,” Schumer said. “Does it surprise me? No. Does it upset me? A lot.”

Last week, the White House prevented Fauci from testifying and called such a testimony “counterproductive” with the coronavirus outbreak not under control.

“While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement. "We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

