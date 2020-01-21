Schumer unveils amendment listing documents he wants for Senate impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., released the text of his amendment to the Senate's impeachment rules that would subpoena a wide variety of documents from the White House before House impeachment managers begin their opening statement.

The amendment asks for records of documents, communications, notes, phone conversations and meetings from the White House, the National Security Council and a number of individuals who played small or large roles in the Ukraine scandal that led to President Trump's impeachment proceedings in the House.

"The witnesses I've requested have gotten a lot of attention -- and rightfully so," Schumer said of the amendment. "The documents are of equal importance. People should understand that the documents can shed as much light on why the [military] aid was cut off, who did it, and how it evolved, as the witnesses. And we feel very strongly that we need documents and that's why it's our first call."

Still, Schumer's amendment is unlikely to pass, as Republicans have 53 votes in the Senate.

Notably, the amendment would subpoena any record created by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Mulvaney aide Robert Blair in relation to the Ukraine scandal. Schumer has indicated he would like all three of those individuals to testify at a Senate impeachment trial.

It also requests documents that the White House and National Security Council created relating to any meeting and call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and any documents that involve any kind of probe into former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden or Burisma Holdings -- the Ukrainian gas company for which the younger Biden had served on the board.

Additionally, the document says it would subpoena any communications between anyone at the White House and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, Ambassador to the European Union Gordan Sondland and former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

"It's very possible, even likely, that some of these communications may have been with President Trump, between him and these people," Schumer said. "That's why they're so important. No one can argue that these documents are not directly related to the charges against the president and should be reviewed by the Senate."

He continued: "There is no guarantee that Leader [Mitch] McConnell will allow these votes to take place later in the trial, so now, before any resolution passes, we must do it."

The rules that McConnell put forth at the beginning of proceedings Tuesday would allow the Senate to subpoena documents -- but after both the House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team have made their presentations.

Some Republicans have indicated they would like to bring in additional documents or witnesses, though it is far from a guarantee that enough would defect in enough numbers to issue subpoenas.

Fox News' Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.