Schumer, McConnell working on yearlong government funding deal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is working with his Republican counterpart, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, on a yearlong government funding bill in the hopes of passing it before the next Congress convenes in January.

Schumer told reporters on Tuesday that negotiations were ongoing, despite strong disagreement among Republicans and Democrats over funding priorities.

"Leader McConnell and I have agreed to try and work together to make sure we get a yearlong funding bill done," said Schumer, D-N.Y. "We hope it can be done this year, and we know that each side is going to have to give in order to send an omnibus to the president's desk, and, of course, it needs 60 votes."

Schumer's comments came shortly after congressional leaders from both parties met with President Biden at the White House to discuss the political agenda between now and January. In the lame-duck period, lawmakers are eying several major pieces of legislation, including aide for Ukraine and codifying protections for gay marriage into law.

Topping the to-do list, though, is a government funding bill. Congress has to pass a government funding bill by Dec. 16 or face a partial federal shutdown.

Democrats want a yearlong budget deal that would fund the government until the fall of 2023, which would allow Biden's administration to fund pet initiatives and limit the influence of Republicans, who are in the minority in both the House and Senate.

McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters that there was broad desire among Senate Republicans for a yearlong budget deal. The minority leader, however, said there were still large obstacles to overcome.

Republicans, for instance, want to boost defense spending, while Democrats are aiming for a larger increase in non-defense spending. GOP senators say that, at the very least, Democrats should agree to parity in domestic and defense spending.