Schumer says 'good night for American people' after Senate passes bill averting government shutdown

The Senate passed the stopgap funding bill by a vote of 87-11 on Wednesday night

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
Johnson's plan to avert government shutdown draws comparisons to McCarthy Video

Johnson's plan to avert government shutdown draws comparisons to McCarthy

FOX News' Chad Pergram reports ahead of the vote on the House speaker's stopgap bill to fund the government.

The Senate passed a continuing resolution (CR) late Wednesday night to fund federal agencies into early next year, temporarily averting a government shutdown just before the holiday season.

The bill passed with a vote of 87-11, with 10 Republicans voting no and only one Democrat. GOP Sens. John Cornyn and Tim Scott were absent for the vote.

The CR passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday by an overwhelming majority of 336-95.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., described Wednesday as "a very, very good night for the American people" before announcing there will be no government shutdown.

HOUSE PASSES BILL TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, SPEAKER JOHNSON NOTCHES FIRST BIG LEGISLATIVE WIN

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., described Wednesday as a "very, very good night" for Americans after the Senate voted 87-11 to fund federal agencies, averting a government shutdown. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., proposed a plan on Saturday creating two separate deadlines for funding different parts of the government to set up more targeted goals to work toward in an effort to prevent Congress from lumping all 12 spending bills into a massive "omnibus" package.

Bills concerning military construction and Veterans Affairs; Agriculture; Energy and Water; Transportation and Housing and Urban Development must be worked out by Jan. 19 while the remaining eight appropriations bills must be decided upon by Feb. 2.

House and Senate leaders agreed another short-term extension was needed to determine the government's spending priorities for the 2023 fiscal year in order to meet the deadline of midnight on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

