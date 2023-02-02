Schiff ally 'disappointed' that Democrats denied him House Intel committee spot: 'Hit by friendly fire'

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., was disappointed to learn of his removal from the House Intel Committee on Thursday after serving eight years in the post.

Quigley, one of the more senior Intelligence Committee members, had been a close ally of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., whose assignment to the committee was recently blocked by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"I heard it second or third hand. It’s disappointing," Quigley told Crain’s on Thursday, a Chicago news outlet. Quigley had learned of his removal through a press release on final committee assignments from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

"We just took a hit to institutional memory on a committee where it matters most, and now we’ve lost one more," Quigley said.

Due to the retirement and exit of several Democratic Intel members, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had been privately supportive of Quigley remaining in the post to preserve institutional knowledge, according to reports.

The Chicago congressman was the only previous committee member, among his Democratic colleagues, to be removed from the intelligence panel by his party leaders, according to Quigley. Though the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence imposes a two-term limit on members, representatives can receive waivers while chairs and ranking members are exempt.

Quigley later admitted in an interview with Politico that he was"disappointed to be hit by friendly fire."

Some have noted that Quigley had been privately supportive of Schiff seeking a leadership post last year, according to multiple reports. This led some within his party to believe that Quigley's committee removal was the result of poor leadership maneuvering. Jefferies ultimately ran unopposed for House Minority Leader, while Schiff recently launched his Senate campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's California seat.

At the start of the 118th Congress, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy followed through on a promise to block Schiff, former Intel Committee chair, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from sitting on the intelligence panel.

McCarthy has repeatedly said that Swalwell's association with a Chinese spy and Schiff’s promotion of the Steele dossier and abuse of authority should disqualify the two headline-grabbing congressmen from obtaining government clearance to American secrets.