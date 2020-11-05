Sarah Sanders says it's way too early for Biden-Harris to turn attention to presidential transition

President Trump still has a pathway to victory, making it premature for the Biden-Harris campaign to post their transition team, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders said on Thursday while the presidential election remains too close to call.

“I definitely think it is too soon because the election definitely hasn’t been called,” Sanders told "Fox & Friends."

“There are still too many states out there that are too close for them to make a determination. I would actually add Arizona to that list. I think it is a pathway for the president. Arizona and Pennsylvania, I think, are key for the president and those are both places where he still has a path to victory,” the former White House press secretary said.

“I think Joe Biden’s team would absolutely be doing the same thing. Let’s not forget that when Donald Trump won in 2016, they spent months, actually, years questioning his actual victory in his election. Four years to be exact. I don’t think they ever accepted the results of the 2016 election."

After major wins for Joe Biden on Wednesday when the Fox News Decision Desk projected that he will win in Wisconsin and Michigan -- two states where President Trump came out on top in 2016 -- the Democratic nominee sits at 264 electoral votes, needing just one more state to win the White House.

Trump currently has 214 electoral votes in his column.

With his team expressing optimism in his path Wednesday, Biden confidently said that he was "not here to declare that we won,” but to “report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Striking a presidential tone, Biden said he would govern as an "American president" and that once the dust is settled from the election he plans "to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to one another, to hear each other again, to unite and heal, to come together as a nation."

Meanwhile, Trump is at 214 electoral votes and claiming victory in a handful of states where either the result is not yet clear or the Fox News Decision Desk has projected that Biden will win.

Sanders said that the story that has not been discussed as much is that Trump “expanded the Republican base and brought in a new voting demographic.”

“He’s the one that brought in new voting demographic for Republicans, working-class whites, Blacks, Hispanics, he has done historically better with all three of those groups. I think that is a huge story of the night,” Sanders said.

“He will continue to be a force in American politics, no matter what happens. He’s still the leader of this party and I think he still has a strong pathway, particularly, through Arizona and Pennsylvania to be reelected for four more years.”

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.